FBI is investigating whether Tesla misled investors

NEW YORK (CNN) — It’s not all good news for Tesla this week.

The electric carmaker said in a statement today that it complied with a “voluntary request for documents” from the Department of Justice about Tesla’s “public guidance” about Model 3 production.

Tesla made the statement after a Wall Street Journal report said the FBI is looking into whether Tesla (TSLA) misled investors about production of its Model 3 sedan, which has suffered a string of delays and other issues as the startup sought to bring the car to market.

Agents are probing whether Tesla “misstated information about production” and misled investors starting in 2017 about its ability to meet manufacturing goals, the Journal report says.

Tesla previously confirmed the existence of a Department of Justice probe, but reports about the scope and topic of the investigation are new.