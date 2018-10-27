Ferris State defeats Wayne State; clinches a share of GLIAC title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS, Mich -- While two-sport star DeShaun Thrower was traveling with the men's basketball team to Duke, the Ferris State football team was taking on Wayne State at home. The Bulldogs would struggle early but it was quarterback Jayru Campbell coming through for two first half touchdowns, one on a 22-yard pass to Dion Earls, the other a 57-yard touchdown as Ferris took a 24-21 lead at halftime. In the second half, Campbell continued to carry the team with a 15-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and an eight-yard pass to Miles Jones to help seal the win. The Bulldogs clinch at least a share of the GLIAC title with the 38-28 victory and have a chance to win the league outright with a win over Davenport on Saturday.