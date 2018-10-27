Ferris State men’s basketball falls to Duke in exhibition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, NC -- The defending Division-II national champion Ferris State Bulldogs were on the road on Saturday afternoon taking on the No. 4 ranked Duke Blue Devils. Toledo transfer and Bulldog senior Taylor Adway would add twelve points and four rebounds in the 132-48 loss but it was Duke freshmen Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett combining for 53 points and 19 rebounds.

The Bulldogs begin their regular season on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Fairmont State in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.