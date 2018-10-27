Grand Rapids Christian 28, Northview 21
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
Blitz Battle: Grand Rapids Christian vs. Thornapple Kellogg
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
-
Grand Rapids Christian 24, East Grand Rapids 21
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz