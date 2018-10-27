Halloween Heroes: Costumed wheelchair parade delights at Mary Freed Bed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A halloween parade of sorts took over a small portion of Wealthy Street downtown Saturday for their annual Halloween Heroes event.

The event is a chance for children with disabilities and using a wheelchair to take part in a parade down Wealthy Street and through several floors of Mary Free Bed. 27 kids participated in this year’s event.

“You know kiddos with disabilities don’t always get to do everything that other kids get to do. So we want to celebrate their ability and this gives them the ability to be as much a part of a halloween parade as anybody,” Kent Riddle, CEO of Mary Free Bed, said Saturday.

Riddle says over 80 volunteers helped to facilitate the parade this year. Engineering students from Grand Valley State University helped several kids with their costumes.

There were also a group of student volunteers down at the parade to support the kids. Liam Stevenson, a 6th grader, was down there as part of her school’s Sprinkling Kindness initiative. “Our counselor heard about these college students engineering these costumes for the kids at Mary Free Bed. She was talking to them and said, ‘I have these 6th graders, how can they help?’ And so we started making these posters for them for the halloween parade and it’s really cool,” she said Saturday. Her and several classmates were cheering along the parade with handmade posters.

To learn more about Mary Free Bed and future events like this, visit their website.