House fire in Gaines Twp rekindles…takes 6-plus hours to put out

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A house fire that firefighters first responded to around 4:15 p.m. Friday rekindled a few hours later, and wasn’t put out for good until nearly 11 p.m. Friday.

The location was the 4600 block of 76th Street SE, just west of Patterson Ave. That’s in Gaines Township, near the Caledonia Township line in the southeast section of Kent County.

The Dutton Fire Department says in a post on its Facebook page that “the older construction of the residence made the fire difficult to totally extinguish.”

Although a lot of damage was done by the smoke, flames and water from fire hoses, no one was hurt, says Dutton Fire Department, which adds that the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

“Another shout out to the neighbors that always bring plenty of help when they’re asked!,” reads the social-media post.

Also assisting on the scene were crews from the Cutlerville, Caledonia and Kentwood fire departments, as well as Life EMS.