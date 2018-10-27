Hudsonville 49, West Ottawa 42
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Hudsonville 23, West Ottawa 16
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
-
Blitz Battle: West Ottawa vs. FH Central
-
Man dies from injuries from crash in Ottawa Co.
-
Police: 93-year-old driver may’ve suffered medical issue before fatal crash