Jenison defeats Traverse City Central to advance

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich -- Jenison traveled north to Traverse City to take on the Central Trojans in the Division-II district semifinal, it was the Wildcats' first playoff game since 2003 and it did not disappoint. The Wildcats led 23-16 at the half and in the third quarter Jarel Jackson would break a 73-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 37-19 as the scores kept coming. After more offense in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats would go on to get the 64-43 win.

Jenison won't have to travel quite as far next week as they take on Mona Shores on the road for the district championship.