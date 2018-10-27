Know the Law- Redistricting laws in Michigan
-
Want to learn about law enforcement? Join the MSP Citizens’ Academy
-
Know the Law- Statewide Bike Passing Law
-
Know the Law – Election Law
-
WMU law school founder Thomas Brennan Sr. dies
-
Michigan Senate OKs minimum wage, sick time initiatives
-
-
Know the Law – Drunk Driving Laws
-
Know the Law – Pedestrian Road Rules
-
Know the Law- Watercraft Laws
-
Know the Law – Legalizing Sports Gambling
-
Natural Law candidate for governor says third place ‘would be a miracle’
-
-
Michigan Legislature OKs minimum wage, sick time initiatives
-
Know the Law- Deer season danger
-
Marijuana backers look for Midwest breakthrough in November