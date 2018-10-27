× Long Road Distillers hiring for upcoming location

BOYNE, Mich. — The Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers is expanding north and opening a new location.

The new tasting room will be opening in Boyne City.

Visitors will be able to sample spirits and purchase merchandise. Long Road also plans to host special tasting events.

The new location will be located on Water St. in Boyne’s downtown area.

An opening date has not been announced, but the company is hiring.