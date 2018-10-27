Mel Trotter taking donations to help keep the homeless warm

Mel Trotter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An organization is kicking off a donation drive to help the homeless stay warm this winter.
Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids is calling their drive Code Blue, a term they use when extreme temperatures put the homeless at risk.
The organization is looking for things like hats, gloves, coats, and boots.
To donate, just look for Mel Trotter’s blue barrels at their  shelter in Grand Rapids, and other local business and restaurants.
The drive runs through New Year’s Eve.
For more information go to Mel Trotter’s website.

