Oakridge 59, Belding 29
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Oakridge 42, Whitehall 14
-
Oakridge 46, Berrien Springs 12
-
-
Game of the Week – Montague nips Oakridge, 25-24
-
Food Fight Fridays: Belding High School
-
Belding 42, Orchard View 34