Pewamo-Westphalia 62, Saranac 14
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Saranac 14
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Pewamo-Westphalia returns experienced and hungry
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 28, Williamston 27 – OT
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 61, Dansville 0
-
Pewamo-Westphalia 38, Ithaca 0
-
West Michigan Conference title game leads week 7 of the Blitz
-
-
High school football playoff pairings announced
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz