× Police looking for missing Berrien County woman

BUCHANAN, Mich. — Buchanan police and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing woman.

Elizabeth Drew was last seen Friday in the 100 block of Detroit Street in Buchanan.

She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with short blonde hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a three-fourths-length olive green winter coat with a fur-lined hood and blue jeans.

Anybody with any information about her whereabouts should contact the Buchanan Police Department at (269) 695-5120.