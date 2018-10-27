Rainy weekend in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mostly cloudy skies when rain showers are not around. Saturday will see less rain than Sunday as the weekend as a whole is not a washout. Saturday temperatures remain below average only working towards the upper 40 for the evening.

Saturday’s rain will be light mainly along and east of US-131 with a few pockets of heavier rainfall. The low-pressure system off to our southeast will allow us to pick up about a tenth of an inch of rainfall by the days end. If cloud cover is around a very light drizzle can be seen as well.

Sunday will feature heavier and more widespread rain with some possible lightning. We can expect about a half an inch to one inch of rainfall as another low-pressure system moves through West Michigan. Mostly cloudy skies will remain when rain showers are not present and temperatures continue to stay in the 40s.

Trick-or-treaters have a delightful evening for Halloween on Wednesday! Dry conditions with a partly sunny sky to start. Temperatures still below average working into the 40s during trick-or-treat hours. Bundle up over your costumes!

Temperatures will stay below average through the work week with a few more rain chances. Stay warm and enjoy some of the sunshine!