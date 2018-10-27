Saugatuck 42, Kent City 28
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Blitz Battle: Kent City vs Morley Stanwood
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz
-
-
2nd night of football games for Week 1 of the FOX 17 Blitz
-
Defenses leading Kent City, Morley Stanwood into Blitz Battle
-
Saugatuck 42, Lawton 0
-
Saugatuck 42, Gobles 0
-
Saugatuck tops Watervliet 49-42
-
-
Blitz Fans of the Week Sept. 28
-
Blitz Plays of the Week Sept. 28
-
Blitz Boss Sept. 28