Tri-Unity Christian 50, Webberville 20
-
West Catholic, Unity Christian playoff showdown leads the Blitz in the 1st round
-
Battle for OK Red leads week 9 of the Blitz
-
125-year-old rivalry renews on Week 6 of the Blitz
-
Tri-Unity Christian 22, Colon 14
-
Blitz Battle – Unity Christian 53, Holland Christian 35
-
-
High school football playoff pairings announced
-
Small numbers and no practice field, no problem for Tri-Unity Christian
-
OK Conference crossovers headline week 3 on the Blitz
-
11th Pink Arrow game leads Week 2 of the Blitz
-
Surprise 3-0 squads meet in week 4 of the Blitz
-
-
Battle of OK Black unbeatens leads the Blitz in Week 8
-
Blitz season begins with featured matchup in Allendale
-
Hudsonville, Jenison renew rivalry in week 5 of the Blitz