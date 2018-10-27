Upper Peninsula’s roadside parks to close for winter on Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — Roadside parks operated by the state Department of Transportation in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula are closing for the season Monday.

The department maintains 32 roadside parks in the Upper Peninsula that usually are shut each October ahead of cold, wintry weather and heavy snowfall. They typically reopen for the year in mid- to late-April.

The parks are popular stopping points for tourists and others traversing the state.

map and list of MDOT roadside parks across the state is posted online.

