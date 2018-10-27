Western Michigan prepares for Ohio game without injured Jon Wassink

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Grand Rapids South Christian alum and Western Michigan quarterback Jon Wassink has been a leader for the Broncos over the past two seasons. However, in Thursday's 51-24 loss to Toledo, Wassink was injured on a first quarter scramble to the sideline and did not return. In the postgame press conference, Broncos head coach Tim Lester addressed the injury.

"It's a foot injury, I heard it's not broken but that's all I know right now," Lester said. "I asked if it was broken, they said no, I didn't know how bad [it was], I guess it's a sprain."

Lester says he would "assume" Wassink will be out for Thursday's game against Ohio. Freshman backup Kaleb Eleby would come in and play exceptionally well, completing 23-of-28 and throwing for two touchdowns. While the Broncos want Wassink back as soon as possible, they have a lot of confidence in Eleby going forward.

"The belief was still there in Kaleb," redshirt-senior running back Jamauri Bogan said, "we were still going to believe in the gameplan. As always, when you lose a leader it does hurt your ball club but at the end of the day the team is still going to respond."

The Broncos are now 6-3 on the season and 4-1 in the Mid-American Conference.