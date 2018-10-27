Zeeland West runs over St. Joseph to advance, 40-26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich -- Due to sharing a field with their crosstown rival, the Dux of Zeeland West had to host their playoff game on Saturday afternoon as they welcomed in the St. Joseph Bears. It was a defensive battle early on when Dux tight end Austin Brower was stripped at the goal line by Bear senior Devon Frenchko. Later, West would get on the board on fourth and twelve with a 27 yard strike from sophomore Carson Gulker to senior Mason Bakker. Gulker was impressive on the day, completing 6-of-11 passes for 193 yards and two touchdowns. The Dux would lead 24-14 at halftime.

Later in the game, the Bears would cut it to one possession at 32-26 after another Jimmy Gillette touchdown pass, he would throw for 328 yards and three touchdowns. However, John Shillito's group would battle late and it was Ross Bolman bullying his way into the endzone from four yards out to help seal the win. Bolman would rush for 193 yards on 23 carries to help lead the way. The Dux would get the 40-26 win to advance to the district final against Zeeland East.