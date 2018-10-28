1 dead after house fire in Leonidas

Posted 6:34 AM, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:38AM, October 28, 2018

ST. JOSEPH, Mich.–  Deputies say that one man is dead following a house fire in St. Joseph County on Saturday.

It all happened around 8 p.m. in the 31000 block of Depot St. in Leonidas Township.

When crews arrived the house was fully engulfed, and after it was extinguished and firefighters could enter the residence they found the male’s body.

No identity is being released at this time.

Both the fire and death of the man are still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

