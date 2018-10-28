11 Pittsburgh synagogue victims are identified

Posted 11:06 AM, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:07AM, October 28, 2018

Media tents and vehicles line an intersection near the Tree of Life Synagogue, upper left, where a shooter opened fire Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) — At midday Sunday, Karl Williams, chief medical examiner for Allegheny County, provided the ages, names and locations of the 11 people killed in Saturday’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

The victims were between 54 and 97 years old and included a pair of brothers and a married couple.

The 11 are as follows:

  • Joyce Fienberg, 75, Oakland neighborhood, Pittsburgh
  • Richard Gottfried, 65, Ross Township
  • Rose Mallinger, 97, Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Pittsburgh
  • Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, Edgewood Borough
  • Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, brothers, Squirrel Hill
  • Bernice and Sylvan Simon, 84 and 86, married, Wilkinsburg
  • Daniel Stein, 71, Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
  • Melvin Wax, 88, Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh
  • Irving Younger, 69, Mount Washington neighborhood, Pittsburgh

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s