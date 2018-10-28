11 Pittsburgh synagogue victims are identified
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) — At midday Sunday, Karl Williams, chief medical examiner for Allegheny County, provided the ages, names and locations of the 11 people killed in Saturday’s shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.
The victims were between 54 and 97 years old and included a pair of brothers and a married couple.
The 11 are as follows:
- Joyce Fienberg, 75, Oakland neighborhood, Pittsburgh
- Richard Gottfried, 65, Ross Township
- Rose Mallinger, 97, Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Pittsburgh
- Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, Edgewood Borough
- Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, brothers, Squirrel Hill
- Bernice and Sylvan Simon, 84 and 86, married, Wilkinsburg
- Daniel Stein, 71, Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh
- Melvin Wax, 88, Squirrel Hill, City of Pittsburgh
- Irving Younger, 69, Mount Washington neighborhood, Pittsburgh