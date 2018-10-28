One dead in accident that closes West Michigan road

Posted 4:34 AM, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:09AM, October 28, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. --  One woman is dead following a crash in Ottawa county.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Lake Michigan Dr.  in-between 14th and 24th Ave.

Deputies tell FOX 17,  drivers should avoid Lake Michigan Dr. until further notice as crews continue to clear the scene.

They say, there is no definite time the road will reopen.

The other driver was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies tell us alcohol is believed to be a factor.

We will continue to bring updates as this story develops.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s