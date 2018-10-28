Expect traffic delays and a road closure due to GOP Rally at DeltaPlex

WALKER, Mich. — Police say a GOP rally may cause some traffic delays in Walker Monday afternoon. The rally is being held at the Deltaplex and Vice President Mike Pence will be attending.

According to the City of Walker Police Department’s Facebook Page, Hillsdale Drive between West River and Ferris will close between 1 p.m. and approximately 10 p.m. for security reasons.

Authorities advise only residents with a picture ID and proof of address will be allowed into that area.

They also say to expect delays along Alpine Avenue if that’s a part of your daily commute.

The ‘Lincoln Day’ rally is set to begin at 5 p.m. Vice President Pence will be showing his support for Bill Schuette, who is running for Governor, and John James, a GOP Senate hopeful. The rally comes just 8 days before the November election.

