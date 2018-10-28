× Jones hauls in 2 TDs but Lions fall to Seahawks 28-14

DETROIT, Mich. – Despite Marvin Jones catching two touchdown passes, the Detroit Lions lost to the Seattle Seahawks 28-14 in their NFL battle between 3-3 combatants at Ford Field on Sunday afternoon.

Both also had won three of their last four outings.

The Lions entered the contest as 2 1/2-point favorites.

Seattle took the opening kickoff and the two teams traded possessions until Detroit claimed a 7-0 lead when quarterback Matthew Stafford scrambled and hurled a 39-yard touchdown pass to Jones with 2:15 left in the opener. That margin stood up until the initial break.

The Seahawks came right back with a TD of their own when quarterback Russell Wilson connected with Tyler Lockett on a 24-yard scoring strike to knot the score with 14:15 to go in the second. The Lions’ Ameer Abdullah then fumbled away the ensuing kickoff and Seattle quickly went ahead 14-7 on a 15-yard pass from Wilson to David Moore with 12:42 showing on the clock.

The Seahawks scored again on a 12-yard Wilson pass to Ed Dickson for a 21-7 advantage at the 2:25 mark, which remained in effect at intermission.

The foes traded possessions throughout the scoreless third, with a Seattle touchdown being nullified at the 7:36 juncture and the score remaining 21-7 at the final break.

The Seahawks upped the gap to 28-7 on a Chris Carson run from 7 yards out with 14:23 left to play.

Jones then hauled in his second scoring aerial of the day, this one from 19 yards away to trim the deficit to 28-14 with 10:40 to go for Detroit. There would be no more scoring during the day.

Next up for the 3-4 Lions will be a visit to U.S. Bank Stadium in the Twin Cities to meet the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

The 4-3 Seahawks were coming off their bye week. Seattle’s next outing will be a homefield encounter with the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday afternoon at CenturyLink Field.

