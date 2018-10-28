Police in Fruitport seeking witnesses of fatal crash

FRUITPORT, Mich– Investigators are looking for anyone who witnessed a fatal crash Sunday afternoon.

Officials say there was just one vehicle involved in the incident, which happened off N. 3rd Avenue in Fruitport. The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

The victim is a 52-year-old resident of Fruitport who died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Fruitport Police at 231-865-8477 or Muskegon Central Dispatch at 231-722-3524.