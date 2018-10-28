Red Sox Win World Series in Game 5 with a score of 5-1

Posted 11:18 PM, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23PM, October 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES — The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1 in Game 5 on Sunday evening.

David Price got the start for Boston and went seven innings, allowing just one run while striking out five. Meanwhile, Steven Pearce hit two home runs for the Sox, a two-run shot in the first and a solo shot in the eighth to help extend the lead.

Chris Sale came on in the bottom of the ninth for the save and sealed the victory, in which Boston pitching only allowed three hits.

This is the ninth World Series championship in Red Sox history.

