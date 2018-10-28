Sparks of Light to bring relaxation for those battling cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Cancer patients can spend a day of relaxation by getting spa treatments.

Sparks of Light kicks of on Monday, November 5th at Apsara Spa on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids.

All you have to do is call ahead of time and set up an appointment and bring a physician's note giving you the okay for the treatments.

Services available include:

45-minute relaxation massage

45-minute facial with Sensitive skin/ Oncology approved products.

30-minute manicure

60-minute pedicure

45-minute hydrating body wrap

60-minute make-up application

Just call 616-451-4505 or visit ApsaraSpa.com to book an appointment or get more details.

It's entirely free, so lean back and enjoy.