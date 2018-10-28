Suspect sought after hunting equipment stolen

COLDWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Marshall Post’s Coldwater Detachment announced Sunday morning that it is investigating the theft of hunting equipment from a field near Newton Road and North Fox Road in Branch County.

The larceny is believed to have occurred at 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18.

A photograph was taken from a trail camera there of an older white man with salt and pepper hair who was wearing a black jacket with blue and green stripes on the arms, blue jeans and sunglasses. MSP believes this suspect may be involved in the larceny.

Anybody with any information should call the Michigan State Police’s Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.