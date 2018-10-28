Weekend rain continues with heavy showers on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mostly cloudy skies when rain showers are not around. Sunday will feature heavier and more widespread rain with some possible lightning. We can expect about a half an inch to one and a half inch of rainfall as another low-pressure system moves through from Canada into West Michigan. Gusty winds will work up towards 25 to 30 mph with a front moving by while temperatures continue to stay in the 40s.

High pressure moves in to give us a dry start to the work week before our next rain chances with some possible thunderstorms moves into late on Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday. Trick-or-treaters have a delightful evening for Halloween on Wednesday! Dry conditions with a partly sunny sky to start. Temperatures still below average working into the 40s during trick-or-treat hours. Temperatures will stay below average through the work week with a few more rain chances. Stay warm and enjoy some of the sunshine!