Weekend rain continues with heavy showers on Sunday

Posted 8:54 AM, October 28, 2018, by , Updated at 09:40AM, October 28, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will see mostly cloudy skies when rain showers are not around. Sunday will feature heavier and more widespread rain with some possible lightning. We can expect about a half an inch to one and a half inch of rainfall as another low-pressure system moves through from Canada into West Michigan. Gusty winds will work up towards 25 to 30 mph with a front moving by while temperatures continue to stay in the 40s.

High pressure moves in to give us a dry start to the work week before our next rain chances with some possible thunderstorms moves into late on Tuesday overnight into early Wednesday. Trick-or-treaters have a delightful evening for Halloween on Wednesday! Dry conditions with a partly sunny sky to start. Temperatures still below average working into the 40s during trick-or-treat hours. Temperatures will stay below average through the work week with a few more rain chances. Stay warm and enjoy some of the sunshine!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s