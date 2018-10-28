× Three arrested in attempted breaking and entering

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three suspects are facing multiple charges, after breaking into a local business.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering in progress, in the 2800 block of Portage St. in Kalamazoo just before 10 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and located three suspects, two 43-year-old Kalamazoo residents, and a 48-year-old resident, who were taken into custody without incident.

A suspect was also in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

They now are facing various charges to include, breaking and entering, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant.

All the stolen property was recovered and returned to the business.