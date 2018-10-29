Classes to teach your baby how to do sign language

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are looking to teach your child something new, there are Baby Sign Language classes that you can take part in.

They are being held by High 5 Communication Resources in both Grand Rapids, 3300 Burton St SE, Grand Rapids, on Wednesdays at 10:45 a.m. and in 291 W. Lakewood Boulevard in Holland on Mondays at 10 a.m.

There are also other classes offered periodically throughout the week.

The first class is free and then the rest range between $5-12 a class.

If you are interested click here or call 616-366-4231.