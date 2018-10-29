Dux prepare for playoff rematch with Chix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZEELAND, Mich - Zeeland East beat Zeeland West in week 8 48-34 to win the OK Green championship. This Friday the rivals will play again with one team's season coming to an end in a division 3 district championship game.

The Dux have beaten the Chix in the playoffs 3 times and each time Zeeland East had won the regular season match-up.

"Sometimes we get a little feel for scheme but I don't know that is what it is" Dux head coach John Shillito said. "I think our kids just happened to play well in those games. This is the 4th time we've had one of these with East I don't think the other 3 matter we are playing against a great talented team...so we got to show up and play well."

Friday night's game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will be played at Zeeland Stadium, it will be the game of the week on the Blitz.