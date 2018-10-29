Governor Snyder orders flags lowered to honor synagogue victims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered Michigan and U.S. flags lowered to half-mast to honor shooting victims at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Flags will be lowered on all state buildings and within Michigan’s state Capitol complex beginning Monday through sunset Wednesday.

Snyder’s office says residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to also lower their flags.

A gunman opened fire Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, killing 11 people. Suspect Robert Gregory Bowers is expected to appear Monday in federal court. Authorities say he expressed hatred toward Jews during the rampage Saturday morning and in later comments to police.

Snyder said in a release that “Michigan joins the nation in mourning the lives lost in Pittsburgh.”

