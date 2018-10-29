Halloween weather looking decent for trick-or-treaters

WEST MICHIGAN — After a cloudy, wet weekend across much of the area, we do have some good news for trick-or-treaters: The weather forecast looks pretty good on Halloween.

We do have a chance of rain for Wednesday morning, but the threat of rain should be over by late afternoon. Right now, we’re tracking an area of low pressure in the northern Rockies that will get more organized as it moves east over the next 36 hours.

This low will provide rain showers — some of which could be heavy at times — Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Here’s a look at Future Track HD early on Wednesday morning:

Although this particular model doesn’t show a lot of heavy rain, our global model suggests some areas could see close to one inch of rain from Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning:

The area of low pressure responsible for this rain will move eastward and out of the area on Wednesday afternoon. This will pave the way for improving weather as most trick-or-treaters head out on Wednesday evening. Although clouds will be slow to move out, it looks like the rain will be over by late afternoon:

Here is a look at some hourly temperatures for the big evening:

Showers may return to the forecast for the first couple days of November, and more showers are possible over the weekend. Be sure to keep it tuned to FOX 17 for further weather updates!