Help support Attic After School’s mission at their annual auction fundraiser

Posted 10:54 AM, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:52AM, October 29, 2018

Help support a facility whose mission is to provide kids a safe place to hang out after school, and surround them with positive influences, by coming to Attic After School's annual auction fundraiser!

Attic After School is a place where students can unwind after school in a safe, positive, and faith based atmosphere.  Their mission statements says they seek to provide a safe, positive, and fun place for students to experience the love of Christ.

The auction is happening November 3 at Wyoming Community Education, located at 3600 Byron Center Avenue, at 6 p.m.

The silent auction will start at 6:15, followed by the live auction at 6:30.

For more information, visit atticafterschool.org.

