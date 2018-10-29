Jon Wassink out for the year due to ankle injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Western Michigan head football coach Tim Lester confirmed Saturday morning on the Sports Project radio show that South Christian alum and Bronco starting quarterback, Jon Wassink will be out for the season. Wassink injured his ankle in the first quarter on a run to the sideline and while the ankle isn't broken, the injury will require surgery.

Western backup quarterback, Kaleb Elerbe took over in Wassink's absence on Thursday night and completed 23-of-28 while throwing for two touchdowns. The Broncos have a lot of confidence in their freshman backup.

"It's an experience thing really," head coach Tim Lester said when asked on the biggest difference between Wassink and Elerbe. "Kaleb can make every throw that Jon can, even a couple more, he [Kaleb] has the strongest arm on the team. Jon always has that calm demeanor, the good part is we have calm guys like [John] Keenoy and a bunch of others out there to kind of calm the young guy down."

The Broncos will face the Ohio Bobcats at Waldo Stadium on Thursday night.