Kalamazoo nonprofit raffling off “very rare” Mustang to help feed hungry families

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It’s black. It’s sleek. And it's got 526 horsepower.

“Amazing car. It’s a very rare car,” said Josh Thompson, president of the Hands Up Foundation. “I think there’s less than 100 black-on-black Shelby GT 350s made.”

It typically sells for $61,000, Thompson said. However his foundation is raffling it off for just a $100 ticket. They’re raising money to help feed hungry families in the Kalamazoo area.

“The day before Thanksgiving we pass out meals to people that need it,” Thompson said during an interview at the Seelye Ford Dealership. “We partner with community and schools and some other great organizations, and this year we’re hoping to feed up to about 2,000 families a full Thanksgiving meal.”

Thompson said the Seelye dealership on Stadium Drive donated the car to their cause back in January. He said they could’ve easily sold it and turned a profit but they saved if for the raffle.

“When we heard about the Hands Up foundation we wanted to be a part of it, be involved in the community as much as we can,” said sales manager Tyler Lovejoy. “It was simply coming to terms with the foundation, getting into an agreement, literally pulling it off the showroom and reserving it for them.”

Thompson said he’s grateful. They’re goal is to sell 2,000 tickets before their Nov. 9 deadline. The next day is the actual raffle. The foundation hopes to deliver bags of food to as many families as possible.

“It’s a great time of year,” Thompson said. “It’s a great time of year to get the family together and just you know help out those in need.”

***If you'd like to join the raffle, click here or call (269) 224-4950***