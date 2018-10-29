× KISS bringing final tour to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The “end of the road” for KISS includes a stop in Grand Rapids.

The rock bank KISS is wrapping up their 45 years of touring in 2019 and will bring their “END OF THE ROAD” tour to Van Andel Arena on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 2 at 10:00 a.m. at DeVos Place and Van Andel Arena box offices and online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. There will be an eight ticket limit on orders.

Meet & Greet Experiences with KISS when they are in town go on sale Tuesday, October 30 at 10:00 a.m. on kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales begin on Wednesday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m., also on kissonline.com. The venue presale runs on Thursday, November 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

KISS is in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS in a press release.