Man missing from Ottawa Co.; abandoned vehicle found

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff is asking for tips in finding a missing person.

Demetrius McKnight, 25, was last seen by family members on October 19. On October 23, McKnight’s vehicle was found abandoned in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Ottawa Beach Road, near the Holland State Park. After his vehicle was found, McKnight’s mother contacted authorities about the vehicle and her son.

Detectives say they have checked several different locations and sources, but have not located McKnight.

McKnight is described as being 6’1″ tall and weighs about 170 lbs. He has sleeve tattoos on both arms. He is known to frequent the Holland and Wyoming areas.

Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.