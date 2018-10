× Men in ski masks rob GR coffee store at gunpoint

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a local coffee shop at gunpoint.

It happened at the Bitter End Coffee House, 752 Fulton West in Grand Rapids, just after 5:10 a.m. Monday.

Police say the armed suspects wore ski masks, and demanded money from a store employee.

A K9 has been brought in to help track down the suspects.

If you know anything about this call Grand Rapids police (616) 774-2345.