Mercy Health medical center opens in Muskegon

Posted 7:29 AM, October 29, 2018, by

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Mercy Health is celebrating their new medical center opening to patients, medical staff and numerous volunteers.

This first phase opening means the emergency department, surgical suites, main lobby, chapel, coffee lounge and gift shoppe will be open for business starting November 1st.

This project is the first phase for the medical center coming two years after the ground breaking on the $291 million ten-story medical center plan for the Muskegon operation, located at 1500 E. Sherman Boulevard.

For more information, visit Mercy Health's official website, or go to BuildingMercyHealth.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s