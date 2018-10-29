Mercy Health medical center opens in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - Mercy Health is celebrating their new medical center opening to patients, medical staff and numerous volunteers.

This first phase opening means the emergency department, surgical suites, main lobby, chapel, coffee lounge and gift shoppe will be open for business starting November 1st.

This project is the first phase for the medical center coming two years after the ground breaking on the $291 million ten-story medical center plan for the Muskegon operation, located at 1500 E. Sherman Boulevard.

