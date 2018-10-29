Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for October 29

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. The Boston Red Sox are World Series Champions!

The Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 on Sunday night.

Red Sox starting pitcher Davic Price allowed just two hits since David Freese's Leadoff Homer, retiring 11 in a row through the sixth inning.

Price struck out five, walked one and threw 76 pitches.

In the sixth inning, Mookie Betts homered on a Clayton Kershaw slider, giving the Red Sox a 3-1 lead.

This is the Red Sox fourth World Series title in 15 years.

2. Social media can help solve mysteries. A photo went viral after a Grand Rapids photographer shared a picture of a couple getting engaged at Yosemite National Park.

All of the attention online helped track down the couple! It's Charlie and Melissa from California! They just learned about the picture over the weekend.

The special moment was actually Charlie's second proposal to Melissa. He popped the questions back in February in front of the family, but chose to do it again when it was just the two of them.

The photographer and the couple have been in touch. They are hoping to meet in person one day.

3. Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers is expanding north and opening a new location.

The new tasting room will be opening in Boyne City. Visitors will be able to sample spirits and purchase merchandise. Plus Long Road will host special tasting events.

The new location will be located on Water Street, right downtown. An opening date hasn't been announced yet.

4. A cougar has been spotted roaming around in the Upper Peninsula.

The DNR shared some pictures that were captured on a "Game Camera" about nine miles west of Ironwood, and were set up to record deer in the area.

Biologists weren't able to confirm the large cat's gender, and say it did not have a tracking collar on it.

There have been 38 cougar sightings in Michigan since 2008.

5. From large cats to something with bark, not to be confused with something that barks. Blue Bell Ice Cream has introduced its new peppermint bark ice cream flavor just in time for the holidays.

According to a tweet from the company's official Twitter account, it's a mint ice cream with white and dark chocolate chunks. The white chocolate contains crushed peppermint candies.