Palisades nuclear plant shut down for refueling

Posted 10:51 AM, October 29, 2018, by
palisades

File photo

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — The Palisades nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan has started a scheduled $62 million refueling and maintenance outage after being shut down for other repairs earlier this month.

Officials say the planned outage, which started Sunday, comes about two weeks after it was taken offline to replace a control rod drive seal and a transformer. About 1,000 supplemental workers will help Palisades’ 600 full-time workers complete upgrades, inspections and replacements during the outage.

The plant is owned by New Orleans-based Entergy Corp., which plans to close it in 2022. The plant is in Van Buren County’s Covert Township, along Lake Michigan. The refueling and maintenance outage is the first of two remaining at Palisades before the plant is permanently shut down.

