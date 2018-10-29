× Pedestrian hit and killed in Wyoming identified

WYOMING, Mich. – A woman hit by a vehicle and killed Friday night in Wyoming has been identified.

Wyoming police say that Brenda Sue Brown, 56, of Grand Rapids, was hit by a vehicle in the 1800 block of Chicago Drive SW about 10:30 p.m. Friday. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say that the preliminary investigation shows that Brown was walking in the roadway and had been drinking. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.