× PFAS contamination found in water at Ottawa Co. elementary school

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says that the drinking water at a Grand Haven elementary school has tested positive for elevated levels of PFAS contamination.

Students and staff at Robinson Elementary are now being provided with bottled water, after the school and district was notified of the increased levels Monday. No other schools in the Grand Haven Area Public Schools district tested positive for PFAS.

The MEDQ is retesting the water and updated results are expected by Wednesday. Principal Jeff Markus tells FOX 17 that he is unaware if neighboring homes or businesses have been tested.

The Ottawa County Health Department says that the combined PFAS and PFOS levels for the school was measured at 110 parts per trillion (ppt). The Environmental Protection Agency’s Health Advisory Level for combined levels is 70 ppt. Total levels were recorded at 144 ppt.

The MEDQ has been testing drinking water at all schools that use wells and community water supplies for PFAS since contamination began showing up in wells around the state, including in the Rockford and Belmont areas and in Parchment, Michigan.

PFAS are part of a group of chemicals previously used in manufacturing and firefighting products.

We’ll have more from the school on later editions of FOX 17 News.