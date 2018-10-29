Police: Benton Harbor girl fights off potential abduction

Posted 5:01 PM, October 29, 2018, by , Updated at 05:04PM, October 29, 2018

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Benton Harbor Police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl.

Police say that the girl was walking to her bus stop at the corner of Main and Hull at about 6:45 a.m. Monday when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man. The girl fought off the man and he ran east.

The suspect is described as being about 5’9″ inches tall and weighing about 180 lbs. He was wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt with a Nike symbol. Police say the girl was unsure of the race of the suspect.

Investigators say that they believe the suspect was seen in about the same area on Friday, Oct. 26, wearing the same clothing.

Anyone with information should call the Benton Harbor tip line at 269-927-0293.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s