× Police: Benton Harbor girl fights off potential abduction

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Benton Harbor Police are investigating the attempted abduction of a 14-year-old girl.

Police say that the girl was walking to her bus stop at the corner of Main and Hull at about 6:45 a.m. Monday when she was grabbed from behind by an unknown man. The girl fought off the man and he ran east.

The suspect is described as being about 5’9″ inches tall and weighing about 180 lbs. He was wearing a dark blue or black sweatshirt with a Nike symbol. Police say the girl was unsure of the race of the suspect.

Investigators say that they believe the suspect was seen in about the same area on Friday, Oct. 26, wearing the same clothing.

Anyone with information should call the Benton Harbor tip line at 269-927-0293.