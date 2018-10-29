Sister Bees; a happy accident turned into a business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are such things as happy accidents, and that's definitely the case for Michigan-based company, Sister Bees, whose product line is award winning and sold in more than 35 stores in West Michigan.

Sister Bees got the name because friends Kim Ambrose and Amber Boerema were as close as sisters, but it became more literal when Ambrose’s sister Kelly Bonnema joined the business. The business venture began a few years ago when the women realized that the beeswax byproduct from beehives at Ambrose’s home for making honey was a valuable and healing ingredient for the skin. Thus, Sister Bees was born!

Making the products out of their homes, the Sister Bees produce a line of nine natural, chemical-free lip balms and four, two-ounce body moisturizers with essential oils. Their products are all natural, contain essential oils and have many uses.

One of their great achievements they've accomplished this year is winning Mason County’s fourth annual Momentum Business Plan Competition. They where they were selected out of four other finalists in front of a panel of judges and a live audience in a "Shark Tank"-style pitch. The competition awards one entrepreneur $50,000 to start or relocate an early-stage business in Mason County.

With the help of the Momentum grant, Sister Bees plan to purchase equipment to increase production capacity, plus expand its online sales channel and implement a digital marketing strategy to get noticed by regional and national retailers and ultimately grow business nationally.

For Fox 17 Morning Mix viewers, use the promo code FOX17 to get 17 percent off all Sister Bees products. The deal will last until Friday.

Take a look at all their products and take advantage of their deal at sisterbees.com.