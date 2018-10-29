Try several vintage wines while giving to charity at Noto’s Wine Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Noto's Old World Italian Dining has a very impressive wine list. Wine lovers can head to the restaurant and try many of their vintage wines while giving back to local charities at Noto's Charity Wine Fest on Friday.

VIP tickets cost $100 with entrance starting at 6, while general tickets are $60 with entrance at 7.

Half the proceeds will go towards the following charities: Lori’s Voice, Samuel Omogo Foundation, HQ Runaway & Homeless Youth Drop-In Center and American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids.

Tickets are available through Noto’s website at notosoldworld.com/special-events/wine-fest/