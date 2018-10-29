East Grand Rapids HS evacuated due to bomb threat

Try several vintage wines while giving to charity at Noto’s Wine Fest

Posted 11:20 AM, October 29, 2018, by

Noto's Old World Italian Dining has a very impressive wine list. Wine lovers can head to the restaurant and try many of their vintage wines while giving back to local charities at Noto's Charity Wine Fest on Friday.

VIP tickets cost $100 with entrance starting at 6, while general tickets are $60 with entrance at 7.

Half the proceeds will go towards the following charities: Lori’s Voice, Samuel Omogo Foundation, HQ Runaway & Homeless Youth Drop-In Center and American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids.

Lori’s Voice, Samuel Omogo Foundation, HQ Runaway & Homeless Youth Drop-In Center and American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids

Tickets are available through Noto’s website at notosoldworld.com/special-events/wine-fest/

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s