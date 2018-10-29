× Vigil planned at GVSU for synagogue shooting victims

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A special vigil is planned in memory of the 11 victims killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Groups will be meeting at the clock tower on Grand Valley State University’s Allendale campus Monday night at 7:15 p.m. to pay tribute to the victims who were killed or injured in what is now being called the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history.

There will also be a service Friday at 6:15 p.m. at congregations all over America in show of solidarity.

After the shooting Saturday, local synagogues say there was an increased police presence.

Leaders from the Congreation Ahavas Israel, on Michigan Street NE in Grand Rapids, say after the shooting Grand Rapids Police sent an officer to their synagogue until their service was over to make sure everyone was okay.

Statement from the Rabbinical Assembly:

As rabbis and Jewish leaders, we are reeling in the wake of this tragedy, believed to be the worst attack ever on the Jewish community on American soil. We pray that the families of the deceased may be comforted among the mourners of Zion and that the wounded will recover. We pledge our support to the Tree of Life congregation and its spiritual leader, our dear friend and colleague Rabbi Jeffrey Meyers, who is a member of the Cantors’ Assembly. We pray that the many people affected, including neighbors, first responders, and the people of Pittsburgh and all the United States will be able to heal spiritually and emotionally from the wounds that such an attack inflicts on all of us. – Rabbi Krishef

Temple Emanuel, also in Grand Rapids, also posted about the victims, letting people know that they can join them at a vigil today to honor the victims.